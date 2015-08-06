Aug 6 Bittium Oyj :

* Is planning to distribute net proceeds from sale of its Automotive business, a maximum of 595 million euros ($649.26 million), to its shareholders in the first instance by repurchasing own shares in a voluntary public tender offer directed to all shareholders of the company

