Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 Cenit AG :
* In first half of 2015 has continued its positive EBIT development. This rose by around 14 pct to 4.864 million euros ($5.31 million)
* During first six months, Cenit Group generated sales revenues of 59.183 million euros (prior year: 59.7 million euro s/ -0.9 pct )
* For current year, Cenit Group targets sales growth by 3 pct
* Sees FY 2015 rise of approximately 5 pct in earnings (EBIT), which will be contributed to by both business divisions Source text: bit.ly/1SRHs2W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order