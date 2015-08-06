Aug 6 Cenit AG :

* In first half of 2015 has continued its positive EBIT development. This rose by around 14 pct to 4.864 million euros ($5.31 million)

* During first six months, Cenit Group generated sales revenues of 59.183 million euros (prior year: 59.7 million euro s/ -0.9 pct )

* For current year, Cenit Group targets sales growth by 3 pct

* For current year, Cenit Group targets sales growth by 3 pct

* Sees FY 2015 rise of approximately 5 pct in earnings (EBIT), which will be contributed to by both business divisions