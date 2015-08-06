BRIEF-Capman: Heikki Westerlund to resign from his position as CEO
* CAPMAN'S CEO HEIKKI WESTERLUND HAS ANNOUNCED THAT HE IS RESIGNING FROM HIS POSITION AS CEO
Aug 6 Sparebanken More :
* Q2 net interest income 269 million Norwegian crowns ($32.62 million) versus 268 million crowns last year
* Q2 net income 134 million crowns versus 131 million crowns last year
* Q2 loan losses 7 million crowns versus 8 million crowns last year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2453 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
