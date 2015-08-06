Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 Gigaset AG :
* H1 consolidated revenue of 142.6 million euros ($155.68 million) versus 147.0 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA of 1.7 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago
* H1 net income of minus 9.0 million euros versus minus 10.9 million euros year ago
* Q2 consolidated revenue of 72.5 million euros versus 82.0 million euros year ago
* Q2 EBITDA of minus 7.1 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2015 decline in revenue from continuing operations in a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range
* Sees FY 2015 positive EBITDA once more in lower double-digit million range. However, EBITDA is expected to be below that of previous year
* Outlook 2015: due to considerable investments in new business segments, expects negative free cash flow before one-time factors in high single-digit to low double-digit million range Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
