Aug 6 Gigaset AG :

* H1 consolidated revenue of 142.6 million euros ($155.68 million) versus 147.0 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA of 1.7 million euros versus 2.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net income of minus 9.0 million euros versus minus 10.9 million euros year ago

* Q2 consolidated revenue of 72.5 million euros versus 82.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 EBITDA of minus 7.1 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 decline in revenue from continuing operations in a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage range

* Sees FY 2015 positive EBITDA once more in lower double-digit million range. However, EBITDA is expected to be below that of previous year

* Outlook 2015: due to considerable investments in new business segments, expects negative free cash flow before one-time factors in high single-digit to low double-digit million range Source text for Eikon:

