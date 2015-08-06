Aug 6 Van Lanschot NV :

* Signed an agreement with an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management LP on sale of part of its portfolio of nonperforming commercial real estate loans

* Said face value of deal is over 400 million euros ($437.1 million)

* Transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2015

