Aug 6 Randgold Resources Ltd

* Q2 results and updates

* Q2 gold sales revenue of $354.8 million (q1: $344.6 million)

* Q2 profit of $59.2 million was up 15% on prior quarter

* Group production rose 7% on previous quarter to top 300 000 ounce mark

* Q2 overall total cash costs of $684/oz showed a 3% improvement

* Q2 profit down on corresponding 2014 quarter on back of lower gold price

* Q2 profit from mining of $150.8 million decreased by 7% (q2 2014: $162.3 million) mainly due to an 8% drop in gold price and costs at tongon

* Overall group has performed in line with guidance; groups' overall annual key performance indicators set remain intact