Aug 6 Randgold Resources Ltd
* Q2 results and updates
* Q2 gold sales revenue of $354.8 million (q1: $344.6
million)
* Q2 profit of $59.2 million was up 15% on prior quarter
* Group production rose 7% on previous quarter to top 300
000 ounce mark
* Q2 overall total cash costs of $684/oz showed a 3%
improvement
* Q2 profit down on corresponding 2014 quarter on back of
lower gold price
* Q2 profit from mining of $150.8 million decreased by 7%
(q2 2014: $162.3 million) mainly due to an 8% drop in gold price
and costs at tongon
* Overall group has performed in line with guidance; groups'
overall annual key performance indicators set remain intact
