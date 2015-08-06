UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Hawesko Holding AG :
* Full-Year forecast confirmed
* During quarterly period from 1 April to 30 June consolidated sales rose by 0.4 percent compared to same quarter in previous year (111.0 million euros) to 111.5 million euros ($121.62 million) before VAT
* Q2 EBIT was increased from 3.3 million euros to 4.8 million euros
* Q2 consolidated net income after deductions for taxes and non-controlling interests for quarter amounted to 3.1 million euros and 0.34 euros per share (same quarter in previous year: 2.5 million euros and 0.27 euros per share)
Source text: bit.ly/1MOtStb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.