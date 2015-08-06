BRIEF-Nel ASA gets purchase orders from Shell under California framework
* RECEIVES PURCHASE ORDERS FROM SHELL UNDER CALIFORNIA FRAMEWORK
Aug 6 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Successfully priced $3.15 billion additional tier 1 capital notes
* Net proceeds of approximately usd 3,118,500,000 will be used for general corporate purposes
* Leverage ratio at 30 june 2015 assuming divestment of citizens and benefit of this issuance, would have been 5.3%
* Hinni AG becomes part of BKW subsidiary Arnold AG