Aug 6 Midsona AB :

* Publishes the terms for rights issue

* Says shareholders in Midsona have preferential rights to subscribe for one new share for every four existing shares

* Says subscription price has been set at 21.50 Swedish crowns ($2.48) per new share regardless of series

* Says total issue proceeds amount to about 122.3 million crowns before issuing costs

