UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Midsona AB :
* Publishes the terms for rights issue
* Says shareholders in Midsona have preferential rights to subscribe for one new share for every four existing shares
* Says subscription price has been set at 21.50 Swedish crowns ($2.48) per new share regardless of series
* Says total issue proceeds amount to about 122.3 million crowns before issuing costs
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6761 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.