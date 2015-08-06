BRIEF-Next Mediaworks allots 1.6 mln shares to Ferari Investments & Trading Co
* Says allotment of 1.6 million shares, on a preferential basis, to ferari investments and trading company Source text: http://bit.ly/2mGLhOQ Further company coverage:
Aug 6 Kabel Deutschland
* Revenue grew by 7.1% year on year to eur 526 million
* Total blended arpu per subscriber for quarter reached eur 19.25 - up by eur 1.39 or 7.8% on prior year's q1
* Adjusted ebitda (ebitda) increased by 6.6% year on year to eur 241 million with an ebitda margin of 45.8%
* Posted a net profit of eur 66 million or eur 0.75 per share
* Sees mid to high single-digit revenue growth this year compared to fiscal year 2014/15
* Sees mid to high single-digit adjusted ebitda growth compared to fiscal year 2014/15 Further company coverage:
March 27 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd : * Says it will pay 1.2 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ajjBfK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)