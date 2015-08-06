Aug 6 Kabel Deutschland

* Revenue grew by 7.1% year on year to eur 526 million

* Total blended arpu per subscriber for quarter reached eur 19.25 - up by eur 1.39 or 7.8% on prior year's q1

* Adjusted ebitda (ebitda) increased by 6.6% year on year to eur 241 million with an ebitda margin of 45.8%

* Posted a net profit of eur 66 million or eur 0.75 per share

* Sees mid to high single-digit revenue growth this year compared to fiscal year 2014/15

* Sees mid to high single-digit adjusted ebitda growth compared to fiscal year 2014/15