UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Softline AG :
* Revenues in the first half 2015 with 7.9 million euros ($8.62 million) below same period last year (H1 2014: 9.4 million euros)
* H1 EBIT at -0.8 million euros (H1 2014: -0.5 million euros)
* H1 EBITDA -184,000 euros (H1 2014: +117,000 euros)
* H1 earnings after tax -0.9 million euros (H1 2014: -0.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.