Aug 6 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has on August 5, 2015 bought 1,000,000 shares in Norwegian Property at 9.65 Norwegian crowns ($1.17) per share

* Following this, Geveran Trading Co. Ltd owns 264,724,869 shares, representing about 48.27 pct of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property Source text for Eikon:

