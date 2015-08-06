BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 Munich Re
* Ergo will certaintly not manage to double its H1 earnings
* Expect weak hurricane season in summer/autumn due to El Nino phenomenon
* CEO says won't be an acquirer in the traditional reinsurance business but are interested in specialty business
* CEO says there is also a certain likelihood that there will be acquisitions at ergo
* CEO says have spent low 3-digit million euro sum to take a 10 percent stake in Tank & Rast Further company coverage:
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse