Aug 6 SHS Viveon AG :

* H1 sales growth, which increased by 1.032 million euros to 12.101 million euros ($13.17 million) and an increase of 9 percent compared to the same period last year

* EBITDA of minus 193 thousand euros in the second quarter and minus 312 thousand euros in the first six months (previous year: 258 thousand euros)