BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 UET United Electronic Technology AG :
* Investment in and expansion of its own production location in Hartmannsdorf, Germany
* Investments of approx. 2 million euros ($2.18 million) in Germany
* UET relocates additional areas of corporate group production to Germany
* Consequently, from now on manufacturing will be rendered within UET group
* First phase of project will be completed in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
