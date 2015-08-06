UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Olmix SA :
* Announces results of Melspring tender offer on Olmix shares
* Melspring bought 485,001 Olmix shares and now owns with the Balusson family 86.61 pct of Olmix capital
* Trading resumption on Olmix shares will be effective on August 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.