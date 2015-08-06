Aug 6 Royal Imtech NV :

* Its subsidiary, Imtech Germany files for insolvency

* This filing only relates to Imtech Germany

* In light of these developments and resulting potential conflicts of interest, Mr Felix Colsman, chairman of board of Imtech Germany, has decided to step down as member of the Board of Royal Imtech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)