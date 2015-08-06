BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* NAV per share at 21.558 euros ($23.49) on July 31, 2015
* Portfolio value at 9.00 million euros on July 31, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1M6RE1M
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse