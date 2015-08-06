UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 6 Piquadro SpA :
* Q1 net profit 807,000 euros ($879,549.30) versus 741,000 euros a year ago
* Q1 sales revenue 13.4 million euros versus 13.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 same store sales growth at constant exchange rates showed an increase of about 11.2 percent
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.