Aug 6 IAG :

* Is converting eight A350-900 and three Airbus a330-200 longhaul aircraft options into firm orders for Iberia

* Aircraft will be delivered between 2016 and 2021 and will enable Iberia to replace and expand its existing longhaul fleet

* Fuel efficient aircraft will bring both cost efficiencies and environmental benefits to airlines' fleet

* Also converted 20 Airbus 320NEO options, announced in August 2013, into firm orders