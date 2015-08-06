Aug 6 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Receives FDA fast track and EMA orphan designations for intravenous cannabidiol in treatment of neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy

* Fast track program facilitates development and review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions

* There are currently no approved medicines in Europe or U.S. specifically indicated for NHIE or perinatal Asphyxia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)