BRIEF-Alba: LEM surpasses 95 pct stake threshold in Alba
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
Aug 6 Azimut Holding SpA :
* Total net inflows in July at 354 million euros ($385.54 million)
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9182 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Friday that, as of March 24, 393,766 shares, corresponding to a 3.99 pct stake, were tendered in LEM's tender offer on Alba to fulfil its obligation of purchase
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse