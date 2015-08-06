Aug 6 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :

* Sells fifteen commercial properties

* Properties are mainly located in Eskilstuna, Skövde and Östersund

* Price of portfolio corresponds to property value of 577 million Swedish crowns ($65.84 million) Source text for Eikon:

