BRIEF-Icade signs framework agreement with Latecoere to deliver headquarters in 2019
* Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse
Aug 6 Akelius Residential Property publ AB :
* Sells fifteen commercial properties
* Properties are mainly located in Eskilstuna, Skövde and Östersund
* Price of portfolio corresponds to property value of 577 million Swedish crowns ($65.84 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7641 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms