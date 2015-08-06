Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 I3D SA :
* Signs annex to deal for delivery of software to financial institution
* Minimum value of new deal is 360,000 zlotys ($93,916) net
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order