Aug 6 JCDecaux :

* Wins Transport For London (TFL) bus shelter advertising contract

* Has been awarded bus shelter advertising concession by Transport For London in a deal worth 700 million euros ($765.03 million) across a period of eight years

* Will take over current contract which is held by Clear Channel UK from Jan 1., 2016

