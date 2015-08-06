BRIEF-Advenica carries out rights issue of shares totaling about SEK 44 mln
* ADVENICA AB CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SHARES TOTALING ABOUT SEK 44 MILLION
Aug 6 JCDecaux :
* Wins Transport For London (TFL) bus shelter advertising contract
* Has been awarded bus shelter advertising concession by Transport For London in a deal worth 700 million euros ($765.03 million) across a period of eight years
* Will take over current contract which is held by Clear Channel UK from Jan 1., 2016
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ADVENICA AB CARRIES OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SHARES TOTALING ABOUT SEK 44 MILLION
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.