Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 6 Pharmagest Interactive SA :
* Q2 revenue 29.15 million euros ($31.86 million) versus 29.5 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 56.19 million euros versus 58.3 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order