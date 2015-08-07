Aug 7 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :

* H1 net interest income of 121.5 million Swiss francs ($123.88 million) (+ 8.3 per cent or 9.4 million Swiss francs)

* H1 income from commission and service fee income amounts to 26.8 million francs. This amount is 2.4 million francs below the previous year's exceptionally good value.

* H1 net trading income rose by 4.4 million francs (+ 52.6 percent) to 12.7 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9808 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)