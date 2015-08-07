Retailer Ted Baker's profit rises on strong UK, Europe sales
March 23 Fashion retailer Ted Baker reported on Thursday a 4.4 percent rise in annual pretax profit, as retail sales surged in Britain and the rest of Europe by more than 10 percent.
Aug 7 Thurgauer Kantonalbank :
* H1 net interest income of 121.5 million Swiss francs ($123.88 million) (+ 8.3 per cent or 9.4 million Swiss francs)
* H1 income from commission and service fee income amounts to 26.8 million francs. This amount is 2.4 million francs below the previous year's exceptionally good value.
* H1 net trading income rose by 4.4 million francs (+ 52.6 percent) to 12.7 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9808 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.