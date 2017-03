Aug 7 UK Mail Group Plc

* First half of current financial year was expected to be challenging

* Now clear that near-term challenges and their impact on current year's performance are more significant than anticipated

* Anticipates that group's performance for current financial year will be materially below current market expectations

* Pretax profit before one-off exceptional items expected to be in range of 10 mln stg to 12 mln stg; some continuing impact into H1 next financial year