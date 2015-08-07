Aug 7 Ageas SA :

* Announces exclusive negotiations to acquire AXA's insurance operations in Portugal

* Confirms exclusive negotiations and intention to acquire AXA's share in its Portuguese insurance operations for a total consideration of 190.8 million euros ($208.22 million)

* Transaction should be finalised in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)