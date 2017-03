Aug 7 Dragon Oil Plc :

* Average gross production rate of about 92,060 bopd in 1H 2015 versus to 73,440 bopd in 1H 2014

* Revenue lower 18 pct primarily due to lower realised crude oil price

* 2015 production growth target updated to around 15 pct

* Maintain average gross production rate of 100,000 bopd for minimum of 5 yrs from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: