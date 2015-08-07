BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
Aug 7 Permira Funds
* To back the merger of Lowell Group and GFKL
* The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015
* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed
* Permira Funds has entered into an agreement to acquire Lowell Group from majority shareholder TDR Capital
* Senior management teams will remain in place
* James cornell, CEO of Lowell Group, and Kamyar Niroumand, CEO of GFKL, will co-run the company
LONDON, March 23 Andrew Lawson is set to join Permira Debt Managers as Head of Capital Markets, a spokesman for PDM said.