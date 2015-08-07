Aug 7 Permira Funds

* To back the merger of Lowell Group and GFKL

* The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2015

* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed

* Permira Funds has entered into an agreement to acquire Lowell Group from majority shareholder TDR Capital

* Senior management teams will remain in place

* James cornell, CEO of Lowell Group, and Kamyar Niroumand, CEO of GFKL, will co-run the company