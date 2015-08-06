Aug 6 Atlas Mara Ltd :

* Atlas Mara and OPIC partner with $300 million to advance inclusive lending in Africa

* OPIC will provide $200 million in long-term debt and Atlas Mara is providing $100 million of committed resources - for a combined $300 million project

* OPIC approval is consistent with President's commitment to African economic development

* Final closing of terms and conditions is anticipated during fall of 2015

* Furthermore, $130 million of OPIC's $200 million debt under this project will be dedicated towards financing strategic acquisitions