Nikkei tumbles as safe-haven yen surges on Trump healthcare defeat
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.
Aug 6 Atlas Mara Ltd :
* Atlas Mara and OPIC partner with $300 million to advance inclusive lending in Africa
* OPIC will provide $200 million in long-term debt and Atlas Mara is providing $100 million of committed resources - for a combined $300 million project
* OPIC approval is consistent with President's commitment to African economic development
* Final closing of terms and conditions is anticipated during fall of 2015
* Furthermore, $130 million of OPIC's $200 million debt under this project will be dedicated towards financing strategic acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US