BRIEF-Erytech reports positive Phase 2b data for eryaspase
* Erytech reports positive Phase 2b data for Eryaspase for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer
Aug 6 Visiomed Group SA :
* Announces new line of financing through the issue of bonds convertible into shares with warrants (OCABSA) allowing a maximum potential fund raising of 18 million euros ($19.7 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Dx1hp2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Erytech reports positive Phase 2b data for Eryaspase for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer
* Mdxhealth epigenetic biomarkers identify men at increased risk of prostate cancer recurrence