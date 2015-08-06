Aug 6 Banca Popolare Di Spoleto Spa :

* H1 net profit 6.1 million euros ($6.67 million)

* H1 provision 151,000 euros

* Company does not give comparison with 2014 as it was under special administration and has no consolidated results for that period

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)