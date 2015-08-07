Aug 7 Liberty Holdings Ltd :
* Six month group bee normalised headline earnings of R1,991
million were 6 pct higher
* Interim dividend at 254 cents versus 232 cents year
earlier
* Bee normalised return on equity at 19,4 pct (30 June 2014:
19,9 pct)
* Net customer cash inflows remain strong with external
flows of R10,3 billion (30 June 2014: R11,6 billion)in STANLIB
asset management operations and R3,2 billion (30 June 2014: R4,1
billion) into group's long-term insurance businesses
* Total assets under management increased to R645 billion
(31 December 2014: R633 billion)
