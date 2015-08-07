Aug 7 Dialight Plc

* Announces actions on costs which involve a redundancy programme to reduce global headcount by approximately 130, representing around 12 pct of group's total workforce, excluding direct labour

* Roles expected to be made redundant span all of group's countries of operation and consultation with employees has now begun

* Taking swift action to address these excess costs to improve profitability and better position Dialight in its key growth markets

* Redundancy programme will, on a run rate basis, reduce operating costs by more than 3 mln stg per year

* Will save more than 1 mln stg in current financial year, although this will be offset by cash costs of approximately 1 mln stg