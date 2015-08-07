BRIEF-Quotient says FDA licenses eight new company reagent products for sale in the U.S.
* Fda licenses eight new quotient reagent products for sale in the u.s.
Aug 7 ALK Abello A/S :
* Announced partner for Japan, Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has reported positive results from its Phase II/III trial into a sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet (SLIT-tablet) for Japanese cedar tree pollen allergic rhinitis (hay fever)
* Torii will now proceed with the preparations for a submission of a New Drug Application to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare Source text for Eikon:
* Biopharmx reports fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results