Aug 7 Vunani Ltd

* Will report H1 basic earnings per share of between 1 cent and 9.9 cents (2014: 68.5 cents basic earnings per share)

* Sees H1 headline earning per share of between 1.2 cents and 4.8 cents (2014: 18.4 cents headline loss per share)