MOVES-Royal Bank of Canada, Lazard, Barclays
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Aug 7 Vunani Ltd
* Will report H1 basic earnings per share of between 1 cent and 9.9 cents (2014: 68.5 cents basic earnings per share)
* Sees H1 headline earning per share of between 1.2 cents and 4.8 cents (2014: 18.4 cents headline loss per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday: