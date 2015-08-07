Aug 7 Vossloh Ag

* Heinz Hermann Thiele increases indirect holding in Vossloh AG; Carmignac Gestion S.A. sells participation

* A total of 4,770,461 voting rights for shares of Vossloh AG are attributable to Mr. Heinz Hermann Thiele as of August 4, 2015

* This corresponds to 35.80 percent of total voting rights of company