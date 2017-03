Aug 7 Rio Tinto Plc :

* Rio Tinto share repurchase programme

* Shares that Rio Tinto buys back between 10 August 2015 and 25 September 2015 inclusive will be handled by an independent third party

* This party will make its trading decisions in relation to Rio Tinto's securities independently of, and uninfluenced by, Rio Tinto

* Any shares so purchased will be cancelled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)