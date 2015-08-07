Aug 7 Independent Oil And Gas Plc
* Investor has advised us today that due to renewed fall in
commodity prices they have decided not to proceed with
investment at this stage
* IoG signed an LoI on May 27 with an internationally listed
group with a multi-billion dollar market capitalisation for a
$10m equity investment at 23.79 pence
* Prudent to keep a number of alternative options open which
it is now pursuing
* Short-term priority is to secure funding for Skipper
commitment well which is necessary to secure a licence extension
for Skipper
* IoG is funded up to September 4, 2015 when Darwin loan of
£358,000 is repayable
