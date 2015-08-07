Aug 7 Independent Oil And Gas Plc

* Investor has advised us today that due to renewed fall in commodity prices they have decided not to proceed with investment at this stage

* IoG signed an LoI on May 27 with an internationally listed group with a multi-billion dollar market capitalisation for a $10m equity investment at 23.79 pence

* Prudent to keep a number of alternative options open which it is now pursuing

* Short-term priority is to secure funding for Skipper commitment well which is necessary to secure a licence extension for Skipper

* IoG is funded up to September 4, 2015 when Darwin loan of £358,000 is repayable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)