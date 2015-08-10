Aug 10 Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Update on us$47.7 million financing; us$5 million loan financing and possible offer from nostrum oil & gas plc

* Confirms that board of tethys has received a further non-binding indicative proposal from nostrum with regard to possible offer

* Company has decided to enter into discussions with nostrum

* Nostrum and tethys have today entered into an unsecured us$5 million term loan facility