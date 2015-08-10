Aug 10 Masmovil Ibercom SA :

* Orange SA and Masmovil agree on fixed broadband asset allocation on favorable terms: sale of fiber network and wholesale access to xDSL

* On July 31 Orange (via Jazztel) and Masmovil's unit, Masmovil Broadband SLU, signed various deals under which Jazztel PLC sells to Masmovil 13 fiber optic network (FTTH) centers

* Masmovil also gets wholesale access at a preferential price to the entire network of Jazztel's xDSL for four years with extension option of another four years Source text: bit.ly/1DGMTL8

