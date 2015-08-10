Aug 10 bet at home com AG :

* EBIT increased due to positive developments in first six months, by 7.1 million euros to 15.5 million euros ($16.99 million) (H1 2014: 8.5 million euros)

* Group financial result for first half of 2015 increased to 1.0 million euros (H1 2014: 0.8 million euros)

* Gross betting and gaming revenue for first half of 2015 was 56.7 million euros and thus 6.9 pct higher than last year's comparative figure

* EBT in first half of 2015 amounted to 16.6 million euros and was thus 7.3 million euros above last year's comparative figure (H1 2014: 9.3 million euros)

* Has raised its expectations for 2015 financial year with result that, from current perspective, EBITDA in excess of 25 million euros appears realistic if legal and tax framework remain unchanged