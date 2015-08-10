BRIEF-Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank announces issuance of bonds
* Total issuance amount: no more than RMB1.3 billion or equivalent
Aug 10 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :
* Invests 173 million euros ($189.7 million) in eight real estate assets in Madrid and Catalonia
* Says investment represents 45 percent of proceeds from capital increase of 395 million euros
* Plans to invest remaining funds from capital increase in new acquisitions
* Gtja Securities Hk entered into hong kong underwriting agreement with Guotai Junan Securities and others