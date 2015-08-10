Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 10 Eservglobal Ltd
* Stephen Blundell is stepping down from his executive role as chief operating officer, from september
* Will however remain on board of company as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order