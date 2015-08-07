BRIEF-Intel raises quarterly dividend by 5 pct
* Intel corp - board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2725 cents per share
Aug 7 Zodiac Aerospace SA :
* Gives update on situation following explosion at Zodiac Aerospace facility, located in Newport, WA, USA (occured July 14)
* Facility is returning to operations
* Investigation to determine cause of explosion is on-going
* Ford Motor Co - expect total company adjusted pre-tax profit to be about $9 billion in 2017