Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 7 Archos SA :
* H1 net loss 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) versus loss of 2.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss 3.7 million euros versus loss of 1.9 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Nf5y0A Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order