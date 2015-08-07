Aug 7 Haikui Seafood Ag

* Intended application for delisting and public share buyback tender offer

* Voluntary public share buyback tender offer for acquisition of up to 1,027,600 non-par value bearer shares in company

* Offer price for share buyback will be eur 1.91

* Offer period will start on august 10, 2015 and will end on september 15, 2015 at 24:00 p.m.