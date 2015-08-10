Aug 10 INVL Baltic Real Estate AB :

* Says approves merging company into public joint-stock company Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas

* Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas after reorganization becomes successor to all rights and obligations of INVL Baltic Real Estate, including the name

* Invaldos Nekilnojamojo Turto Fondas after reorganization continues its operations under a new name as a public joint-stock company INVL Baltic Real Estate Source text for Eikon:

